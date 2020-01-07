This wonderful wind ensemble is lively, creative and full of showmanship. Hailed for their “imagination, infallible musicality, and vitality” (Fanfare Magazine), the Akropolis Reed Quintet takes listeners on extraordinary musical adventures.
Founded in 2009 at the University of Michigan, Akropolis has won seven national chamber music prizes since 2011. The quintet will also present five residencies in local schools fulfilling our non-profits educational outreach mission.
Advance adult tickets are $30, and students K-12 are free. At the door price is $35. Purchase at goldcanyonarts.org, or at the following ticket outlets:
Gold Canyon Visitors Ctr, 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road, 85118 (Cash, Check, Credit Card)
AJ Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, 85218 (Cash + $2 service fee)
The Gold Canyon Arts Council is a non-profit devoted to Student Arts Education. We are supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, ACA, local corporations, and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.