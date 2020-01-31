On Valentine’s Day, relive an era of youthful romance with The Four Freshmen, the acclaimed masters of vocal harmony. Headlining concerts from Moscow to Manhattan, their repertoire includes a variety of standards such as “Day by Day”, “There Will Never Be Another You”, “My One And Only Love” and “It’s A Blue World”.
- The Four Freshmen
- Friday, February 14, 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Gold Canyon United Methodist Church
- 6640 S Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
- Tickets and Info at goldcanyonarts.org
In addition to their unique vocal harmony, each of the members are outstanding instrumentalists - an unexpected surprise for many audiences. In the group’s early years, their virtuosity was noticed by jazz figures including Dizzy Gillespie, Woody Herman and band leader Stan Kenton, who brought them to the attention of Capitol Records.
The Wall Street Journal proclaimed “Long live The Four Freshman, may they never graduate.”
Advance adult tickets are $30. At the door price is $35. Purchase at goldcanyonarts.org, or at the following ticket outlets:
- Gold Canyon Visitors Center, 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road, 85118 (Cash, Check, Credit Card)
- AJ Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, 85218 (Cash + $2 service fee)
The Gold Canyon Arts Council is a non-profit devoted to Student Arts Education, whereby all of our artists conduct tutorials at regional schools during their performance week. The Council also donates instruments and provides lessons for students. We are supported, in part, by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, ACA, local corporations and businesses.
