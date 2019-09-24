The Gold Canyon Arts Council has announced their new 2019-2020 season of perfomances. Concerts are held at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon
The Vida Guitar Quartet from the United Kingdom, performs on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Vida Guitar brings together four of the world’s exceptional guitarists. Their technical brilliance and vitality establishes them as a masterful ensemble with an entertaining repertoire. They have been on the most prestigious stages in North America and Europe.
On Friday, November 22, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., hear Erin Shields and David Shenton “Songs From the Heart.” This duo combines the beautiful voice of Erin Shields with the amazing talents of pianist, violinist and arranger David Shenton. Erin draws from the Great American Songbook, with tunes such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow, La Vie En Rose and Shenandoah. David’s innovative piano and violin repertoire ranges from Gershwin to Rachmaninoff.
Akropolis Reed Quintet performs in Gold Canyon on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. This wonderful wind ensemble is lively, creative and full of showmanship. Hailed for their “imagination, infallible musicality and huge vitality” (Fanfare Magazine), the Akropolis Reed Quintet takes listeners on extraordinary musical adventures.
The Four Freshmen will perform on February 14, 2020. Get your tickets early for this potential sellout, and relive an era of elegant romance with The Four Freshmen, the masters of vocal harmony. Their repertoire includes Day by Day, There Will Never Be Another You, It’s A Blue World and My One And Only Love. Adding to their unique harmony, all the members are virtuoso instrumentalists; an unexpected surprise for audiences.
On March 6, 2020, Carpe Diem String Quartet takes the stage at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. One of the best chamber ensembles, the Carpe Diem String Quartet has earned widespread acclaim for its innovative programming and electrifying performances. Their repertoire includes classical, Gypsy, tango, folk, pop, rock and jazz-inspired music.
See the show, Jeri Sager, “This Broad’sway,” on March 27, 2020. This Broadway vocalist is best known for her portrayal of Grizabella in CATS, Fantine in Les Miserables and Eva Peron in Evita. She has also acted in theatrical productions such as City of Angels, Brigadoon, West Side Story and Pump Boys and Dinettes. Jeri will provide a show to remember!
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.goldcanyonarts.org. Tickets are also available at the Gold Canyon Visitors Center, 6607 Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon (cash, check or credit card) and the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail (cash only + $2 fee). Advanced tickets are $30; $25 for Gold Canyon Arts Council Members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.