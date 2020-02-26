One of the most innovative ensembles on the concert stage today, the Carpe Diem String Quartet is known for their electrifying performances that include Gypsy, tango, folk, pop, and jazz-inspired music. They are now one of America’s premiere “indie” string quartets, defying easy classification, with widespread critical and audience acclaim.
The Washington Post wrote, “Among these contemporary quartets who speak different tongues, Carpe Diem is the best one out there”. The Quartet continues to rack up awards for their commitment to community engagement and musical education.
- Friday, March 6, 2020, 7:30 pm
- Venue: Gold Canyon United Methodist Church
- 6640 S Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
- Tickets and Information at goldcanyonarts.org
Advance adult tickets are $30, and students K-12 are free. At the door price is $35. Purchase at goldcanyonarts.org, or at the following ticket outlets:
• Gold Canyon Visitors Ctr, 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road, 85118 (Cash, Check, Credit Card)
• AJ Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, 85218 (Cash only + $2 service fee)
The Gold Canyon Arts Council is a non-profit devoted to Student Arts Education. All of our artists fulfill an obligation to conduct tutorials at regional schools prior to their final performance. We are also supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, ACA, local corporations, and businesses.
