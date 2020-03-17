Turquoise has a longstanding tradition amongst Native cultures of the Southwest, holding special significance and profound meaning to specific tribes. On Thursday, March 19, Carrie Cannon will discuss “For the Love of Turquoise” at the Superstition Mountain Museum.
This lecture explores a long tradition of distinctive cultural styles and the history of this wondrous stone. Presenter Carrie Cannon is a member of the Kiowa tribe and is also of Oglala Lakota descent. She has a B.S. in Biology and a M.S. in resource management and works as an ethnobotanist for the Hualapai Department of Cultural Resource.
This presentation was made possible through the Arizona Humanities AZ Speaks Program.
Next up, on March 26, Jan Cleer presents, “Women Who Made a Difference on the Arizona Frontier.”
Admission to the presentation and parking are free. The lectures are held outdoors in the museum’s amphitheater, located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88), just northeast of Apache Junction.
Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs, because the lectures are held in the amphitheater and seating is limited. For more information about the 2019 Free Lecture Series and other upcoming events, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
