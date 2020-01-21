The Central Arizona College Foundation will host the annual Night of Stars event on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Windmill Winery Lake House, 1140 W. Butte Avenue, Florence, AZ. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature a silent auction, delectable dinner served by Kiss the Chef and entertainment by Adaline Bates, a recent contestant on America’s Got Talent.
Bates has been a resident of Arizona for 33 years and has entertained audiences with performances on television, as well as musical theater and concerts around the valley. She has worked as a sought after vocal coach.
As a teenager, Adaline belonged to a singing group. After the group broke up, she put her singing career aside to raise a family. She was contacted by an entertainment scout and asked to be on America’s Got Talent Season 14 and earned her spot in the competition with her double duet of ‘Unforgettable.’ Adaline is a talented vocalist and has proven there are no limits to your dreams.
The night of celebration will recognize CAC’s 50th Anniversary, along with the alumni and friends who have generously given of their time, talents and treasures to the CAC Foundation and College over the past five decades.
Tickets to attend the celebration are $60 per person. Reservations must be made by January 27, 2020.
Funds from this event will support Promise for the Future, scholarships and programs that provide a high quality and affordable education for CAC students.
To purchase tickets or for additional information visit www.centralaz.edu/stars2020.
