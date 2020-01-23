Efficient Roofing is hosting a Food Truck Friday every week from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Efficient Roofing parking lot, 155 N. Meridian Dr. Suite #102, Apache Junction, AZ 85120.
The business plans to rotate a new food truck every week (including the occasional dessert truck). This week (January 24), enjoy Kingpin BBQ. Their menu ranges from ribs to mac'n'cheese and turkey legs.
"We thought this was a great opportunity to meet and network with other local business owners and employees," said Stephanie Yoda, Administrative Assistant for Efficient Roofing. " We want to get to know people in our community, as well as introduce and try new fun food options!"
*Please park in the rear parking lot and avoid blocking traffic!
