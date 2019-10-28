The Canyon Sounds Performance Series presents Erin Shields and David Shenton “Songs From The Heart” on Friday, November 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m. at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.
This wonderful musical duo combines the beautiful voice of Erin Shields with the amazing talents of pianist, violinist and arranger David Shenton. Erin draws from the Great American Songbook with tunes such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow, La Vie En Rose and Shenandoah. David’s innovative piano and violin playing is remarkable, with a repertoire that ranges from Gershwin to Rachmaninoff.
Advance adult tickets are $30, and students are $5. At the door price is $35. Purchase at goldcanyonarts.org or at the following ticket outlets:
Gold Canyon Visitors Ctr., 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road 85118 (Cash, Check, Credit Card)
AJ Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail 85218 (Cash + $2 service fee)
The Gold Canyon Arts Council is a non-profit devoted to Student Arts Education, whereby all of our artists conduct tutorials at East Valley schools during their performance week. The Council also donates instruments and provides lessons for students. We are supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, ACA, local corporations and businesses.
