The city of Apache Junction Parks & Recreation department is starting the 2019 Fall Concerts in the Park series this weekend!
Grab your friends and family, along with a blanket or lawn chair, to enjoy a nice afternoon outside with some great music. The Fall Series of Concerts in the Park will be bringing you the musical sounds of three different performers.
The first concert will take place on Saturday, September 14, featuring Kyle Phelan.
The second concert will take place on Saturday, October 5, featuring Evan Berg.
On Saturday, November 2, Jay Allan will perform at the park.
These events will be held at Flatiron Park, where there will be plenty of grassy open space and the Flatiron Park splash pad for any children in attendance to enjoy. So, bring the whole family!
All concerts are from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. and are brought to you free by the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Sonlite Productions. Flatiron Community Park is located at 180 N. Apache Trail, in downtown Apache Junction.
For more information on this program call 480-474-5240, or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
