The Apache Junction Parks & Recreation department will be hosting their monthly FREE Movie in the Park event on Saturday, February 8th! Bring a blanket and your friends & family for an enjoyable evening outside watching a great family movie. This free event will be held at Flatiron Community Park in downtown Apache Junction!
The April movie features the classic family film, “Mary Poppins.” We will be showing the original 1964 film that stars Julie Andrews in her feature film debut as Mary Poppins, who visits a dysfunctional family in London and employs her unique brand of lifestyle to improve the family's dynamic. Disney’s “Mary Poppins” received 13 Academy awards that year including Best Picture.
Mary Poppins herself will even be making an on-site appearance before the movie to interact with the children that come out for the event! Parks & Rec games will have games for the kids as well and there will also be a food truck on site. Both starting at 5:30pm. The movie will begin at 6:30pm. The park is located at 100 N. Apache Trail Apache Junction, AZ 85120.
For more information on this or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
