The city of Apache Junction Parks & Recreation department is excited to announce their FREE February Concert in the Park, scheduled for Saturday, February 1st, from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Grab your friends & family, along with a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy a nice afternoon outside with some great music!
The February installment of the Winter Concerts in the Park series will feature Yesterday, playing some great early Beatles songs and other rock and roll songs from that generation. This Beatles tribute will be LIVE at Flatiron Park! These folks are sure to please!
Old School Grub food truck will also be on hand, serving up food at the event. Bring the kids or grandkids, as well, and kick back to enjoy some great tunes.
All concerts are brought to you FREE by the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Sonlite Productions. Concerts are held at Flatiron Community Park, located at 180 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ, in downtown Apache Junction. Event page online is at https://www.facebook.com/events/185589308697460/.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
