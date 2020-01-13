The Superstition Arts & Cultural Alliance (SACA) is hosting a free to the public Festival in Apache Junction, Arizona, paying Tribute to the late John Denver, his music and his conservation efforts.
The concert will be held at Flatiron Community Park, January 18th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This event will be broadcast live, Worldwide, via American Veterans Radio (AVRadio.org). The Producer is Bawd Muse Entertainment LLC.
Full contact information is found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/361047067899187/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.