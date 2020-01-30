Come watch artists create!
Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Suter House, 270 N. Pinal St., Florence, AZ.
A silent auction for the finished art work will be held during the event.
- 9:30 a.m. Artists Begin!
- 10:00 a.m. Auction Opens
- 12:00 p.m. Artists Finish
- 12:30 p.m. Auction Closes & Winning Bids Announced
Proceeds benefit future arts and culture events. This event is coordinated by the Town of Florence Arts and Culture Commission and held in conjunction with the Town of Florence Historic Home Tour.
Thank you to the Florence Industrial Development Authority for their support and use of the Suter House for this event.
Artists wishing to participate should contact Terri at Teresa.Graciano@florenceaz.gov for an application, or call 520-8687589 for more information.
