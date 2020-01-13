On January 18, Paws 4 Life will have their annual car show, held at the Elks Lodge #2349, Hwy. 88 & Lost Dutchman Blvd., Apache Junction, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
The cost of the event is $20.00 for early registration or $25.00 on the day of the event. Check in time will be from 8:30 a.m. till 9:45 a.m. You can pay by check to: Paws 4 Life, C/O Tuni House, 5027 East Hidalgo Street, Apache Junction, AZ. 85119.
If you send your check with your phone number, we will register you. You can also call and give us info and send your payment, or swing by the Apache Greyhound Park (next to Walmart) where we train and register there. We have classes on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 6:25 p.m.; gates open by 5:30 p.m.
Food vouchers will be issued to the first 50 entrys (including early registrations).
There will also be a $200.00 prize plus plaque for the club with the most entries (minimum of 20 cars per club needed).
This year, we hope to have the miniature cars present. We will also have Shadow, our first service pony with Paws 4 Life. Shadow was recently featured in the Saratoga Living magazine, out of New York.
A blessing of the service dogs will happen at 12:30.We will have raffles, 50/50 and baked goods for sale. Other items also. Hope to see you there!
