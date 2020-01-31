The Queen Valley Fire Auxiliary is hosting its 31st annual golf tournament on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Queen Valley Golf Course.
The format will be a four person scramble open to all teams: men, women and mixed. Teams will be flighted by handicap. Entry fees are $40 each for members and $60 each for non-members (this includes cart fees). The entry fee includes morning coffee & rolls, green fees, specialty holes, lunch, team prizes and door prizes. There will also be a silent auction at the luncheon.
Businesses or individuals can donate to the event by Sponsoring a Tee Box Sign for a $25 minimum contribution. These signs can be personalized with your name, pet’s picture, name of your business, in memory of a loved one, for your children/grandchildren or a club.
Entry forms and Sponsor a Tee Box forms can be picked up at the Queen Valley Pro Shop or from Angie Wright (306-933-1061). Deadline for these forms is March 7th.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Queen Valley Fire Department and are tax deductible. These Fire Fighters and EMTs not only serve the community, but also respond to accidents and emergencies on nearby highways and in the mountains and desert areas.
Mark your calendars – join us at Queen Valley Golf Course for a fun day of golf and prizes on March 14.
