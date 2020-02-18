What is it that makes Arizona unique, that gives it a different flavor from neighboring New Mexico, California, Utah, Sonora and Chihuahua? Greg McNamee will explain this during his free lecture on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88).
Tailored to newcomers to Arizona, this humorous presentation is an introduction to various traditions and to sources for the further exploration of Arizona’s culture and all of the things that make it unlike any other place.
Greg is a writer, editor, publisher and photographer. He is the author of 40 books and more than 6,000 articles. He has explored every corner of Arizona as a writer, historian and film devotee. He is a contributing editor to the Encyclopedia Britannica and a research fellow and a lecturer at the University of Arizona.
This presentation was made possible through the Arizona Humanities “AZ Speaks” program.
Coming up, February 27, will be Steve Renzi, “Arizona’s Great Escape.’
Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs, because the lectures are held in the amphitheater, and seating is limited. They are also invited to come early and watch the free ore stamp mill demonstration that begins at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is owned and maintained by the Superstition Mountain Historical Society, a non-profit corporation dedicated to preserving the history, legends and lore of Arizona’s Superstition Mountains. For more information, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
