For the third year in a row, Apache Junction/ Gold Canyon kids have shined in a yearly event known as AJ Kids Idol. I have no doubt in my mind you’ve heard of American Idol or America's Got Talent. Well, this yearly event, that I have the personal pleasure in helping put on, is one of the best events of the year. I might be a tad bit biased when I say that, but I truly believe that any event that plays host to showcasing our local kids and the talent that they have is bar none the best of the best.
For the last three years, the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction has held auditions and hosted this yearly competition. Crowning three victors: the best talent K-6, the best talent 7-12, and the fan-favorite. Traditionally held at Barleens Dinner Theatre this annual January event showcases the up and coming generation doing truly inspiring things.
As a former theatre kid myself, I can not begin to tell you how awestruck I am by these kids. Their level of bravery when it comes to getting on a stage at the ages 8-18 years old and performing in front of 300+ strangers while being judged on a variety of factors (except cuteness) and doing so with such gumption is truly one of my yearly highlights.
This annual event that started by the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction, has grown to be one of our biggest fundraisers. All net proceeds are donated back to the community, usually back to Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD). This partnership allows a local non-profit and a local event to not only showcase the talent that our kids in our community have but to rally behind a need for our schools.
By providing our kids with a stage, a microphone, and an audience, we give them one of the most valuable lessons possible in life. The lesson of facing one’s fears, in the judgment of the world and at the end of the day knowing that even if you do not walk away a victor, you walk away victorious because you had the courage and bravery to do it. This is a lesson that one can not simply teach, but one has to show.
Being in its third year, we are beginning to hear such remarks as “I look forward to this event!” or “It brings me the confidence to know that I can do this as a career or even a fun hobby!” Having those words come from our youth is truly one of the most rewarding things that you can hear.
I can say with confidence that as a founder and host of this event, we are amazed at the level in which this annual talent show has exploded in our community. I implore you all to come to see our kids perform on January 26th from 6pm-8pm at the third annual AJ Kids Idol. This year’s event will be held at Mountain View Lutheran Church, and with 18 kids performing, it is sure to pack a punch as our best year yet.
You will see, singing, dancing, piano playing, and all-around general talent from some of Apache Junction/Gold Canyons finest - our youth! Tickets are via donation of $10 (purchased at the door). For those who wish to join us early, you may arrive at 5pm for a dinner with the kids and some additional local talent (dinner is sold seperate). We can assure you that this fun-filled family event is one that you won’t want to miss! We hope to see you on January 26th to help us support Apache Junctions’ next generation.
