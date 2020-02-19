Gold Canyon and Apache Junction Lions are combining prides this year to present the annual premier fundraiser event, “A Masquerade Ball.” You will experience the mystery and pageantry, lights, sights and sounds produced and performed by an experienced Utah Dance Company.
Partake in purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes; a $20 donation will give you a chance to win a gift card valued at $25 or more and/or you may participate in the “Silent Auction.” So bring your cash, checks and credit cards and catch the excitement, because the Gold Canyon Lions are famous for their fun and entertaining events! The Lions organization is the largest service organization in the world, and your Gold Canyon Lions work tirelessly to serve Gold Canyon, Apache Junction and its surrounding communities’ many worthy organizations and causes.
- Sunday, March 8, 2020
- MountainBrook Village, 5782 S. Mountain Brook Dr., Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
- Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
- The fun and dancing begins at 6:30 p.m. - Waltz, Tango, Minuet, and guided audience participation
- Tickets are only $25 per person
- BYOB, Dancing, Show, Raffles, Games, Prizes, Live Auction, Free Photo Booth with masks and fun props
- Bring an appetizer to share
- Raffle winners will be announced at the end of the evening
During the evening, The Master of Ceremonies will delight and entertain you and encourage you to participate. He will lead us in a game of heads or tails to win a valuable prize - and best costume wins a prize, too!
The highlight of the evening will be when the Utah Dance Company presents their show, with their experienced, professional, talented dancers! The costumes are... Wow!
No need to wear a costume, just add a mask to your attire. Remember: it’s all about the fun!
To purchase tickets, call or text Loretta Milton at 703-785-6949, or Pam Burks at 480-214-5555. To become a sponsor, call or text Pam Burks at 480-214-5555.
