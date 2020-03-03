The hugely popular Magic of Mexican Artistry Event, featuring the Pottery of Mata Ortiz, returns to Superstition Mountain Museum in Apache Junction on Mar. 13 -15, 2020.
New to the event this year, is Jerardo Tena and his wife, Norma Hernandez, who specialize in creating amusing animal pots. They will be joined by other artists from Mexico, including Mata Ortiz master potter Lila Silveira, a favorite of local collectors.
Mario Castellanos Gonzalez, recognized as one of the finest wood carvers in Oaxaca and known for his colorful, whimsical animal figures, will be returning with his artist wife, Reina Ramirez, demonstrating intricate carving and painting of the little animals.
Famed Zapotec textile artist, weaver and lecturer Porfirio Gutierriz will also return this year. Jewelry lovers will delight that Yesenia Salgado will be at the event demonstrating her expertise at creating breathtaking sterling silver jewelry. Those who prefer more unusual jewelry may find something at Mata Ortiz to You, who will be there with unique jewelry that combines ceramic pieces with silver in unusual ways.
DeSilva Imports will have numerous examples of all of these Mexican art forms available for sale.
This is a family event. Admission is free for the art event all three days, and parking is always free. Children’s activities will include metates demonstrations, painting wooden carvings and crafts with the Fabulous Fridas.
There will be entertainment throughout the day, including Zarco Guerrero, Mariachi Juvenil de mi Tierra music, the “Fabulous Fridas” on Saturday, plus food vendors both days.
For the first time at this event, on Saturday, March 14, the museum will be presenting a special evening of entertainment featuring musicians Carmen and Zarco Guerrerro. Gates reopen at 4:30 for this special concert, which begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10.00 and are available in the Gift Shop and online.
For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
