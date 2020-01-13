The Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners are offering their training class on Tuesdays, starting January 14th through May 12th from 1:00 pm - 4 pm at the Central Arizona College Superstition Campus in Apache Junction. Everyone is welcome, winter visitor and year round residents alike.
Total cost for this semester long class, including textbook, is $150.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension offers this class.
Join the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners in this educational opportunity.
You’ll learn what plants do well in our desert, why October is the best planting month of the year, and yes - you really can grow vegetables in your desert garden.
You may take the course strictly for your own benefit or go on to become a Superstition Mountain Master Gardener. The choice is yours.
What’s a Master Gardener? It’s a person just like you that has completed the Master Gardener Course and has gone on to volunteer and serve their communities in local projects such as Silly Mountain, Superstition Mountain Museum and Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
You’ll have a mentor to help you through the course and it might just be your neighbor.
Here’s your chance to learn all about gardening in our glorious Sonoran Desert from Pinal County Cooperative Extension and University of Arizona professionals and Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners.
For registration and information on the Master Gardener class contact: Carol Parrott 602-438-4003 or email caparrott21@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.