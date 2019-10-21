The first major all-day event for the 2019-2020 season at the Superstition Mountain Museum this fall is an event that the whole family will enjoy, and it’s FREE. On Saturday, Nov. 2, the museum will host a Fall Family Fun Fest highlighted by the reopening of the BIG TRAINS, the huge G-Scale Model Train Exhibit that recounts the history of the railroad in Arizona.
Bring the whole family out to enjoy this full day of excitement and fun. Gates open at 9 a.m. and won’t close until 4 p.m. It will be a special day, full of activities and entertainment designed to delight children of all ages!
The ground will shake when the 20-Stamp Ore Mill Stamp gears up for operation at 11 a.m. Teton Ken and his animal pals will be on hand to entertain both young and old. Youngsters can try their hands at panning for gold. Gunfights, staged by the Superstition Mountain Regulators, will be disturbing the peace throughout the day and Cowboy Steve will amaze with his rope tricks. There will be food and snacks available and some special surprises.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR 88) and open every day of the year except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
