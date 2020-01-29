Superstition Mountain Museum is excited to present a new event celebrating Native American culture and art on Saturday and Sunday, February 15 & 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two-day Native American Arts Festival will feature awe-inspiring dance, artisans showcasing their unique creations and a special Saturday night concert performed by talented musicians playing Native Flute and acoustic guitar.
Featured performers are the world famous Yellow Bird Apache Hoop Dancers who will dance on both days, along with the Cellicon Zuni Dancers from New Mexic, and the Chi’Chino Spirit Pima Dancers from the Gila River Pima-Maricopa Community.
On Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m., renowned Native Flute Player Tony Duncan, who has cut several albums, will play the Native American flute accompanied by acoustic guitarist Darren Yazzie. Tickets to the concert are $10 per person.
Numerous traditional and contemporary tribal-registered Native American artisans will be at the festival, showcasing their work and visiting with attendees. Among them will be internationally-known Navajo silversmith Andy Marion who creates one-of-a-kind jewelry worn by celebrities and those who appreciate wearable fine art. Other artisans include Michelle Silver, Dineh Creations’ owner and designer, who will be exhibiting her one-of-a kind fashion creations and Michael Kanteena who is well known for the beautiful and unique pottery he creates. Just some of the others in attendance with their work will be Ben Begay, Harry Bert, Samantha Harvey and Marvin Redeye.
Special guests include Miss Indian Arizona and Miss Indian USA.
This event is a family-friendly and educational event offering tremendous photographic and shopping opportunities. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and admission fee is $5 per person, with kids under 10 admitted free.
Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N Apache Trail (SR-88) just east of Apache Junction. For more information and details on this event and others, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.