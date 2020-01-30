The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) will be hosting the 53rd annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part-time in Arizona. Last year’s picnic drew an estimated 2,000 people.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Red Mountain Park, 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature polka and oldies music, classic cars on display and a variety of vendor booths. There will be food available for purchase. Attendees are asked to pay $5 per person at the Registration Table to help defray costs.
Although there is seating available at the park, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, visit www.NDCF.net/Picnic, www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact the North Dakota Community Foundation at 701-222-8349 or christi@NDCF.net.
Established in 1976, the North Dakota Community Foundation is a public, non-profit tax-exempt corporation that receives and distributes charitable funds to support a wide range of programs that benefit North Dakotans. NDCF currently manages over 700 charitable funds for various North Dakota communities and donors, including 67 community foundations and over 100 scholarship funds.
