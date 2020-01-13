SALT’s very popular “Fire in the Superstitions” series has been extended to include two presentations on the hydrological effects of the Woodbury Fire.
Hydrology includes the study of water on the surface and beneath it, and its occurrence and movement, physical and chemical makeup and relationship with both living things and their physical environment.
The first of these talks will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:00 p.m. in Rm. B117 in the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Rd. (Note that this is not our typical Wednesday time slot.)
Tonto National Forest’s Kelly Mott Lacroix will present “Fire In The Superstitions: Short and Long Term Effects of the Woodbury Fire on Soils, Water and Watersheds”.
Lacroix, PhD, is Forest Hydrologist and Watershed Program Manager for the Tonto National Forest. Prior, she was Hydrologist and Presidential Management Fellow for the US Forest Service with the Watersheds, Fish, Wildlife, Air and Rare Plants staff in Washington, DC.
Before joining the Forest Service in 2016, she was a senior analyst at U of A’s Water Resources Research Center. There, she led efforts to build a geospatial database of environmental flow needs for the deserts of the United States and Mexico, complete a water supply and demand study for a rural watershed in eastern Arizona and study effective mechanisms of stakeholder engagement in water management. Mott Lacroix has a Ph.D. in Arid Lands Resource Sciences and an M.S. in Environmental Planning from the University of Arizona.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22nd at 6:30 p.m. the SALT Speakers Series will return to its normal time for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, with Salt River Project (SRP) Hydrologist Andrew Volkmer presenting “Fire In The Superstitions: Real or Possible Effects of the Woodbury Fire on Water Delivery From Arizona’s Salt River Dams and Reservoirs.”
Volkmer is a certified professional engineer (P.E.). and a member of SRP’s operations team. He will outline the structure and operation of the water-collecting dams and reservoirs on Arizona’s Salt River and how they are and may yet be affected by the Woodbury Fire and its aftermath.
Both these speakers are well qualified to help the public understand the far-reaching effects of the Woodbury Fire, both within its Superstition Wilderness Area footprint and beyond.
“Fire in the Superstitions” is part of the SALT Speakers Series, which is co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust (SALT) and the Apache Junction Parks & Recrea-tion Department. Talks are typically held at 6:30 p.m. at the above location on 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, October-April. All are free and geared for the public.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do and how to join and/or contribute at azsalt.org.
