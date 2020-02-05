The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain – Apache Junction and Gold Canyon is proud to announce “PEOPLE of ACTION” a FUNdraising opportunity for the Rotary Foundation, our Goal is $12,000
SAVE THE DATE – TICKETS ON SALE NOW
On behalf of District Governor David Simmer and Superstition Mountain Rotary President Bob Benjamin, please join us Saturday, March 21, 2020, for an evening of Delicious Food and LIVE Entertainment. The Barleens “Variety Spectacular” Show will provide Music, Comedy, Impersonations and a walk down memory lane with lots of laughs and, most important, just having FUN! Doors open at 5:15 – Dinner served at 6:30 – Hawaiian Theme.
In cooperation with the Barleen Family, we have secured this exclusive date for our Rotary fundraising signature event. The Barleens Dinner Show – a 33-year family tradition in the East Valley, is located at 2275 E. Old Apache Highway, Apache Junction. Over the years, Barleens has entertained thousands of families. If you have never seen the show, this is your opportunity. If you have seen the show in the past, come-on back!
We are looking to FILL the Theater with 460 Rotarians family and friends from across the state of Arizona –
TICKETS – ALL tickets are $62 per person. Included is your dinner, the Variety Show and $25 contribution to the Rotary Foundation.
Tickets are sold (for best seats) on a first come, first serve basis – once your reservation is made and PAID – by e-mail date and time stamp – seats will then be assigned.
CORPORATE SPONSORS – open to ANY Rotarian or business at $500. Your Contribution includes Dinner and Show tickets for 8, contribution to The Rotary Foundation and preferred seating for 8. Sponsors must provide high resolution Logo for advertising at the event.
STAY-CATION Those traveling from far and wide – arrangements for a block of rooms at the new Marriott Residence Inn.
Contact: Harvey Clark – 203.841.7666 or harvey.clarksuperrotary@gmail.com.
