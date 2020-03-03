On March 9, Bill Harrison returns to the Arizona Lecture Series at the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, with “Spenazuma, Legendary Gold Mining Scam in Arizona: The greatest Arizona gold mine that never existed!”
The gold rush of the 1880’s enticed thousands of young men to bravely seek their fortune in the desolate, rugged hills and mountains of the Arizona Territory. Richard C. Flower wasn’t one of those brave young men. Richard Flower was looking for a way to make easy money. He went under the persona “Doc” Flower and decided to capitalize on the gold fever sweeping the country.
Near Tucson, he created a fictitious gold mine called “Spenazuma.” He built an entire community filled with actors who provided the perfect front for selling worthless mining stock. With incredible guile and the flair of a polished Vaudevillian, Doc Flower convinced thousands of rubes to buy Spenazuma stock.
Bill Harrison is an Arizona historian, well known for his sense of humor, high energy presentations, unbridled enthusiasm and providing a valuable experience to all who attend his presentations.
Over the past six years, Bill has created 77 programs that bring to life the exciting, colorful and memorable people, places and things that make this state unique.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. You can purchase the tickets at the District Office, 1575 W. Southern Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 or online at https://www. ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website. Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, at $5.00 per ticket.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
