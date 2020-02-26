During the night of Christmas Eve, 1944, 25 Nazi prisoners of war escaped from Papago Park POW camp on the outskirts of Phoenix and headed towards Mexico. These men were hardcore Nazis, ex U-boat commanders and submariners, who had successfully dug a nearly 200-foot tunnel that took four months to complete.
Many people may have heard of this event, but few know the details. On Thursday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Superstition Mountain Museum, Steve Renzi, a writer, speaker and photographer, will tell this fascinating story.
This presentation was made possible through the Arizona Humanities AZ Speaks Program.
Up next, on March 5, learn more about the Woodbury Fire; a wildfire in the Superstition Mountain Wilderness area that started on June 8, 2019, and burned more than 123,000 acres, making it the fifth worst fire in Arizona history. A representative from the Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, will deliver a report on that fire and discuss how the district prepares for each fire season.
Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs, because the lectures are held in the amphitheater and seating is limited. They are also invited to come early and watch the free ore stamp mill demonstration that begins at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds.
For more information, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
