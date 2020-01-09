On January 25th and 26th, the quaint Town of Superior will open her doors to all who enjoy watching a small, once struggling Town make an amazing comeback. Once a mining Town, Superior is now a Town that will soon have a World Class mine. Copper is King in this part of Arizona and will continue to be for many years as more and more uses of this precious commodity are discovered.
Several older, refurbished homes are being shown at the 12th Annual Home & Building Tour, including an old adobe home, of which there were many “back in the day”. Superior is famous for its re-purposing of things and this adobe is no exception. One of the historic red brick “mine houses” will be shown this year. Solid as can be, this block long row of houses, with majestic views, are sought after by many.
Back by popular demand is the magnificent, historic Hotel Magma, circa 1913, whose doors were open to the public in early 2019. The beauty and detail of the hotel and tea room are a “must see”, along with the small jail tucked behind the building.
The Magma Club, a community center for Magma Mine employees that hosted dinners, dancing and boxing matches, will house the annual Antique Show, with quality antiques that are sure to please and bring memories to attendees. Relax and listen to live music on the veranda of this historical building.
Interested in more History about Superior? Listen to fascinating stories of the past, including Wyatt Earp, presenting a short play “Life on the Frontier”. Mattie Earp, the common law wife of the legendary Wyatt Earp, is buried in Superior.
You’re in for a great treat if you haven’t seen the exquisite, handmade pottery from the village of Mata Ortiz in Mexico. The artists themselves will be bringing a load of this beautiful ware to the event. Weather permitting, pieces will be fired in an open fire during demonstrations. It’s hard to admire it and not take a piece home.
Two great days for just $13 prepaid, $15 at the door. Bonus: tickets also include a 2 for 1 pass to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum and a 2 for 1 pass to the Renaissance Festival. Sat: 9 am to 5 pm, Sun: 9 am to 4 pm. Superior Chamber of Commerce, 165 W Main St., Superior AZ. 85173. Superiorarizonachamber.org. 520-689-0200
