The 4th annual Superstition Blues & Brews & Art Festival in Apache Junction is expected to draw thousands of festival goers.
The event, scheduled for March 21, at the beautiful Flatiron Park in Apache Junction, is quickly becoming one of Arizona’s biggest Blues Festivals, with a great lineup of musical talent, over thirty Arizona craft beers on tap, over fifty local arts & crafts vendors and ten food trucks to choose from.
The event will feature the following:
Legendary Big Pete Pearson - Arizona’s King of Blues
Big Pete Pearson is considered to be Phoenix’s King of the Blues. Big Pete is simply an amazing blues singer. He has been fronting bands in the Southwest since the 1950’s.
Arizona Blues Hall of Famer - Tommy Dukes Blues Band
Tommy Dukes was born in 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. His mother sent Dukes and older brother Andrew one-way Greyhound Bus tickets to Winslow, where the family lived in a one-room house on Baca Street in the Southside neighborhood. Dukes got his first guitar at age thirteen.
Innocent Joe & The Hostile Witnesses
The Winner of the Arizona Blues Showdown & representing Arizona at the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
JC & The Rockers
A longtime Valley favorite band will perform with Special Guest Ray Sylvester, a celebrated harp player who will also open the event with a great rendition of the National Anthem.
The 2020 Superstition Blues Brews & Arts Festival is Saturday March 21st from 11-5 p.m. at the Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ.
Purchase tickets now: visit the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ. $15.00 cash only, or at the gate, day of event $20.00, or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4462929.
