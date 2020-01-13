Dutch oven cooking experts Russ and Susan Richins, from the Rockin’ RR Chuckwagon, will be offering their popular “Introduction to Dutch Oven” cooking class at the Superstition Mountain Museum on Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. until noon. The $25.00 class fee, due at registration, includes lunch from food prepared during class.
Russ and Susan Richins have been conducting Dutch oven classes and demos for 15 years, and Russ has over 50 years of experience cooking in Dutch ovens. They have also authored Dutch oven cookbooks that are available at the museum gift shop.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88), just east of Apache Junction. For more information and a registration blank, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.