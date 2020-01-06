A celebration of the cowboy culture, Apacheland Movie Ranch and Arizona’s Western heritage will be the theme of this year’s two-day Apacheland/Heritage Days event hosted by the Superstition Mountain Museum on Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and 12, 2020. Admission to this family-friendly event is $5 per person with kids 10 and under admitted free. Bring the whole family to be entertained and educated.
A highlight of the event will be “A Cowboy Reunion” in the Apacheland Barn, bringing together many of the folks involved in the making of movies and television series at Apacheland, including actor Michael Dante, storyteller Hank Sheffer, Don Collier, Darby Hinton and Ron Nix, among others.
On Friday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m., actor Michael Dante will be hosting a free screening of the Western movie “Winterhawk,” which was shot at Apacheland.
This Apacheland Reunion is being dedicated to Charlie LeSueur, Arizona’s Western movie historian who was scheduled to appear at this event, but recently passed away.
Apacheland Movie Ranch laid its claim to being “the Western Movie Capital of the World” in 1960 when it opened with a single row of three-sided roofless small buildings on a site just off Highway 60 on Kings Ranch Rd. in what is known today as Gold Canyon. By the end of 1960, developers of Superstition Mountain Enterprises had constructed both sides of its Old West main street and turned the site into a full-blown movie set.
Apacheland never reached its lofty goal of becoming “the Capital” of Western filming sites, but it did become a Western movie mecca, hosting the shooting of more than 17 television series, 29 full-length feature films and hundreds of commercials during its history. Some of the commercials were made as recently as a few weeks before the fire on Valentine’s Day, 2004, which destroyed Apacheland Movie Ranch.
Also featured at the museum celebration will be the Buffalo Soldiers, Arizona Chapter, who will be raising and retiring the flag each day, as well as hosting an exhibit and lectures regarding the history of the Buffalo Soldiers, a fascinating chapter in U.S. military history.
Other guests include champion yodeler Paula Williamson; Rope Trick Artist Cowboy Steve; Lee Anderson and his horse, Concho; the Superstition Mountain Renegades, who will be staging gunfights; and local musicians, including the Housers, playing cowboy tunes of yesteryear and today.
The Big Trains will be running, and there will be Ore Stamp Mill demos on 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Food will be available on the grounds. Numerous vendors will comprise a unique marketplace of all things Western and cowboy.
An added special Saturday evening event this year is a Barbecue Feed and Concert beginning at 4:30 p.m. The roast pig barbecue, put on by Waldo’s Barbecue, features carved pork barbecue, cowboy beans and green chile brisket mac n’ cheese, plus a beverage. Tickets, priced at $35 per person for both the dinner and the concert, are available online at superstitionmountainmuseum.org, at the museum Gift Shop, or at the event. The 5:30 p.m. concert will feature well-known groups: The Amazing McNasty Brothers, who sing country and bluegrass music combined with a large dose of comedy, and Pat Roberts and the Heymakers, a rockabilly group.
Those wishing to attend the concert only may purchase tickets for $10 and will be admitted beginning at 5 p.m.
The Superstition Mountain Museum, a non-profit facility organized and run by the Superstition Mountain Historical Society, is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR88), Apache Junction, AZ.
For more information on details of this event, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.