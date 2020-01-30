Those who purchase tickets to the 35th Annual Florence Historic Home Tour, will enjoy the history and architecture of six homes and 13 other historic buildings on Saturday, February 8th.
Advance tickets are only $15 and $20 the day-of. Advance tickets are available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4324397. Day-of-ticket sales begins at 9:30 a.m., while the tour is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The tour begins at Jaques Square, located at 291 North Main Street. The theme for the Home Tour is, “2020: Vision of Past and Present.”
For more information, contact the Florence Community Services Department at 520-868-7589, or go to www.florenceaz.gov/hometour.
