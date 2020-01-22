Come to the beautiful Superstition Mountains for the 20th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival on Sat., Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival takes place on the grounds of the GC United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. The festival is a gift to the community and features no admission fee and free parking.
An average of 5,000 people/year attend, and exhibitors call it the best one-day festival in the region.
The juried art show features the work of 90 artists in a wide variety of genres and styles. Programs will be available listing the artists, their specialties and booth locations.
This year’s lineup for all day entertainment includes:
- “Mariachi Phoenix,” an exciting troupe playing musical favorites of Mexico
- “Pioneer Pepper and the Sunset Pioneers” with songs from the Old West
- “Dave Karl,” Country/rock singer and impersonator
- “The Housers,” father/daughter Country, Bluegrass and Gospel duo
Foods and beverages will be available in a Food Court.
The Gold Canyon Food Bank will be there, and we encourage you to donate to this worthy cause.
Further details can be found under “Events” at www.goldcanyonarts.org.
