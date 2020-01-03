The Arizona Lecture Series is proud to present its 2020 season lineup. The first lecture is on Monday, January 6, 2020. Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m.
Season tickets are available at $50.00 per ticket; you can purchase the tickets at the District office or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070 under the payment center on the district website. Season tickets will also be sold on the night of the first two lectures in January.
Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, starting December 30, at $5.00 per ticket.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
We look forward to seeing you here for another fun-filled season! Whether you come for one evening or the entire series, we guarantee that you will leave with a greater appreciation for Arizona, its people and places.
2020 Arizona Lecture Series January 6 - March 23
January 6: Bill Harrison - “Goldfield from Boom, to Bust, to Boom”
January 13: Gil Storms - “The Lost Ranches of Arizona’s Santa Cruz Valley, 2854-1861”
January 20: Steve Renzi - Arizona’s Greatest Escape”
January 27: Joe Wiegand as Teddy Roosevelt - “Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders Tribute”
February 3: Gregory McNamee - “Arizona Foods or Deconstructing the Taco”
February 10: Bill Harrison - “AZ War Heroes”
February 17: Jim Turner - “Arizona: A Celebration of the Grand Canyon State”
February 24: Ken Sorensen - “John F. Kennedy”
March 2: Erik Berg -“Rock Hounds and River Rats: The 1937 Carnegie-CalTech Grand Canyon Expedition”
March 9: Bill Harrison - “SPENAZUMA, Legendary Gold Mining Scam in Arizona”
March 16: Dr. Laura Tohe - “Armed with Our Language: We Went to War”
March 23: Wyatt Earp - “Doc Holliday”
