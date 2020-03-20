In the midst of the overwhelming fallout from a global pandemic, the first day of spring may have slipped by unnoticed. But it still occurred; the sun rose on a new day, reminding us that Mother Earth brings light, hope and new life, even as we struggle through the darkness.
JJ Pelletier shared this photo of the sun rising over the labyrinth at Superstition Mountain Museum, taken at 7 a.m. on the first day of spring, March 19, 2020.
Although the museum is closed and programs canceled until further notice, the Desert Safety and Survival class is still scheduled for March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. The class is held outdoors, and students will be spread out for the currently prescribed distancing.
