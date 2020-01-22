The Superstition Mountain Museum’s free weekly lecture series entitled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More” continues on January 23 at 2 p.m., with John Jay Pelletier, “Close Calls with Death.”
Then, on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m., this year’s lecture about the Old Dutchman Jacob Waltz and his infamous gold mine will be presented by our own Dutchman “look-alike in residence” Teton Ken.
Learn just who Jacob Waltz was, where he came from, the facts regarding his life and death in Phoenix, and just how the clues (and gold found under his bed) have kindled a flame of interest that has only grown over the years into a mother lode of history and mystery.
Teton Ken not only looks the part, but knows his history, too. For many years, Teton Ken has packed gold hunters, hikers and television crews into (and out of) the Superstition Mountains. He worked at Apacheland Movie Ranch and is an accomplished actor. During the winter, Teton Ken and his animals can be found at the museum on weekends giving burro rides to kids and adults and throwing into the mix a few songs and whimsical stories.
As a self-supporting non-profit organization, the museum relies on funds generated by Gift Shop sales, events and fundraisers. At each week’s lecture, there will be two drawings. First prize is the 50/50 with half of the cash collected that week going to the winner. Second prize is an item from the museum gift shop related to the day’s lecture. There is also a season-long raffle with this year’s first prize being a $10 American Gold Coin (1/4 gold), and second prize being a one-ounce $1 silver coin.
Lectures are held in the museum’s amphitheater at 4087 North Apache Trail. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on. Prior to each lecture, there will a free Ore Stamp Mill demonstration on the museum grounds from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
