The Superstition Mountain Museum is happy to announce that it will once again be hosting a free weekly lecture series entitled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More” in the museum’s amphitheater at 4087 North Apache Trail during January, February, March and April. The lectures begin at 2 p.m. and run about one hour. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on. Prior to each lecture, there will a free Ore Stamp Mill demonstration on the museum grounds from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Don’t miss! Hank Sheffer kicks off the season on January 9 with “Apacheland Movie Ranch.”
Next up, on January 16, will be Larry Hedrick discussing, “Jacob Waltz: The Early Years.”
The stories about the later years of Jacob Waltz, the Dutchman, when he lived in Phoenix and made his forays into the Superstition Mountains to visit his fabled mine, are well known. But what of Waltz’ earlier years? Local resident and historian Larry Hedrick, one of the co-founders of the Superstition Mountain Historical Society, will recount the earlier years in the life of Jacob Waltz.
Larry was also the founder and longtime Commander of the Seventh Confederate States Calvary, a unit with several TV documentaries and motion pictures to its credit.
Larry is also very familiar with the Superstition Mountain region and was the discoverer of the Canadian Club whiskey buried just north of the mountains as part of the famous 1970’s whiskey company promotion.
He is often called upon to speal in public about Civil War history and the Superstition Mountains.
As a self-supporting non-profit organization, the museum relies on funds generated by Gift Shop sales, events and fundraisers. As one of the fundraisers, at each week’s lecture, there will be two drawings. First prize is the 50/50 with half of the cash collected that week going to the winner. Second prize is an item from the museum gift shop related to the day’s lecture. There is also a season-long raffle with this year’s first prize being a $10 American Gold Coin (1/4 gold), and second prize being a one-ounce $1 silver coin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.