The Superstition Mountain Museum is happy to announce that it will once again be hosting a free weekly lecture series entitled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More” in the museum’s amphitheater at 4087 North Apache Trail during January, February, March and April. The lectures begin at 2 p.m. and run about one hour. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on. Prior to each lecture, there will a free Ore Stamp Mill demonstration on the museum grounds from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
First in the series, on January 9, will be Hank Sheffer, “Apacheland Movie Ranch.”
Apacheland Movie Ranch (located in Gold Canyon, AZ before it tragically burned down in 2004), is gone, but not forgotten by the many people who worked there making movies and the many people, both locals and tourists, who delighted in visiting it. It is also remembered fondly during the museum’s annual Heritage Days/Apacheland celebration, which takes place one weekend each January.
Who better to tell its story than a local resident who worked there and is the author of a book about Apacheland entitled, “The Queen and Her Court”? H. Henry Sheffer III, better known as “Hank” or “The Old Storyteller” is an actor, a stuntman, an accomplished musician and a gun handler. Hank was employed at Apacheland Movie Ranch for his gun handling and storytelling talents, both integral parts of the live entertainment at Apacheland for many years. Hank is also a writer, author and lecturer and has published several books about Arizona .
As a self-supporting non-profit organization, the museum relies on funds generated by Gift Shop sales, our events and fundraisers. As one of the fundraisers, at each week’s lecture, there will be two drawings. First prize is the 50/50 with half of the cash collected that week going to the winner. Second prize is an item from the museum gift shop related to the day’s lecture. There is also a season-long raffle with this year’s first prize being a $10 American Gold Coin (1/4 gold), and second prize being a one-ounce $1 silver coin.
