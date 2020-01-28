Tickets for the 2020 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek PRCA bull riding, rodeo and carnival are now on sale. This Queen Creek signature event will be held March 12-15, 2020, at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center (20464 East Riggs Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142).
New for 2020, all ticket sales are now done through electronic ticketing and can be purchased online at http://rootsnboots.org/.
Also, new in 2020 is the Thursday, March 12 Chutes N’ Boots all bull riding event. This event will showcase bull riding only, with a maximum of 20 riders. Adult tickets are $15 each and children 12 and under are $7 for any seat, open on a first come/first seated basis.
Gates open 2 hours before the 7 p.m. show time. Parking is free on Thursday night, and there will be community team roping and barrel racing in the other arenas. The carnival and vendors will also be open.
The PRCA Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. A 3 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 15. The PRCA Rodeo will feature eight rodeo events, plus Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls as special entertainment.
2020 PRCA Rodeo tickets are priced at $16.50 per adult general admission and $8 for children 12 and under. A Family Pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40. Box seats are $25 each and box seats or general admission for active military and veterans (one ticket per valid military ID) is $10. Gates open 2 hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance.
The Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Carnival will operate March 12 through 15 as well. Pre-sale carnival tickets can be purchased online for $25 each (coupon good for 10 rides).
For a complete listing of events and for additional information visit the Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek website at www.RootsNBoots.org.
