A wildfire in the Superstition Mountain Wilderness area started on June 8, 2019, and burned more than 123,000 acres, making it the fifth worst fire in Arizona history. The Woodbury Fire, as it was called, will be the subject of a free lecture at the Superstition Mountain Museum on Mar. 5 at 2 p.m. A representative from the Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek Ranger District, will deliver a report on that fire and discuss how the district prepares for each fire season.
The tragic fire has heavily impacted the entire area around the Superstition Mountains, including causing the closure of a 7-mile, unpaved and now damaged section of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) from an area several miles east of Tortilla Flat to just west of the Apache Lake Marina turnoff.
Up next, on March 12, Porfirio Gutierrez and Juana Gutierrez Contreras lead-in to the museum’s annual three-day event, “The Magic of Mexican Artistry,” with a discussion of “Natural Dyes in Zapotec Weaving Traditions.” Juana will also be giving a demonstration on natural dyes.
Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs because the lectures are held in the amphitheater and seating is limited. Come early and watch the Big Trains Exhibit run and the free ore stamp mill demonstration that begins at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds.
For more information, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
