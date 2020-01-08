The “Unforgettable” Music of Nat King Cole comes your way Jan. 31 at 7:30 pm featuring international award winning vocalist JOE BOURNE backed by his professional musicians: Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky on piano, Scott Black on bass and Matt Mitchell on guitar, playing in Nat King Cole's drummer-less style.
The two set production includes well-known Nat favorites like Walking Baby Back Home, Route 66, When I Fall in Love and many more. This historic program celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Nat's birth with his most popular songs and includes an educational narrative about his life. Nat was the first African American to have a net-work TV show in the United States.
Joe Bourne's beautiful baritone voice plays homage to the king and if one closes their eyes, they might believe that NAT is actually singing these iconic compositions. Appropriate for all ages, this show is at the Combs Performing Art Center, 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley, AZ.
Buy your tickets now at https://cof.page.link/qq4r
