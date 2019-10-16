The Vida Guitar Quartet perform Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m. at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
From the United Kingdom, Vida Guitar brings together four of the world’s exceptional guitarists. Their technical brilliance and vitality establishes them as a masterful ensemble with an entertaining repertoire. They have performed on the most prestigious stages in North America and Europe. From Gramophone Magazine “Vida Guitar displays exquisite tonal and dynamic control, a super-tight ensemble with unerring musical instinct.”
Advance adult tickets are $30, and students are $5. At the door price is $35. Purchase at goldcanyonarts.org, or at the following ticket outlets:
• Gold Canyon Visitors Ctr, 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road, 85118 (Cash, Check, Credit Card)
• AJ Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, 85218 (Cash + $2 service fee)
The Gold Canyon Arts Council is a non-profit devoted to Student Arts Education whereby all of our artists conduct tutorials at East Valley schools during their performance week. The Council also donates instruments and provides lessons for students. We are supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, ACA, local corporations, and businesses.
