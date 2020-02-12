The World War II Navajo Code Talkers will be the topic of the free lecture at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Superstition Mountain Museum. Navajo author Dr. Laura Tohe, author of the book Code Talker Stories, will be giving the lecture. It is one of the free lectures presented weekly at the museum through the winter season.
Laura’s father, Benson Tohe, was one of the Navajo code talkers who played such a vital role in America winning World War II.
Tohe grew up on the Navajo Reservation. The code talker veterans, who were able to speak to a daughter of one of their own in English and Navajo, shared their stories with her.
Tohe is a professor with distinction in the English Department at Arizona State University. This presentation was made possible through the Arizona Humanities “AZ Speaks” program.
Coming February 20, plan to attend “Arizona for Newcomers,”as author Greg McNamee talks about all the things that make Arizona so unique.
The seats in the outside amphitheater on the museum grounds at 4087 North Apache Trail (SR-88) are stone, so attendees are encouraged to bring a cushion or a chair to sit on.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is owned and maintained by the Superstition Mountain Historical Society, a non-profit corporation dedicated to preserving the history, legends and lore of Arizona’s Superstition Mountains.
For more information, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
