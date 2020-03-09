As a lead-in event to the Superstition Mountain Museum’s annual three-day event, The Magic of Mexican Artistry, featuring Mata Ortiz pottery and the Mexican Arts, Zapotec Master Weaver Porfirio Gutierrez and his sister, Juana Gutierrez Contreras, will discuss Zapotec Weaving Traditions, and Juana will give a demonstration on natural dyes at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 12.
Juana is a Master Natural Dye Expert and serves as dye master, combining seven or eight natural elements to produce more than 40 colors. She was featured prominently in the recent book “True Colors: World Masters of Natural Dyes and Pigments,” by Keith Recker.
The event is free and open to the public. It is one of the free presentations held weekly on Thursday afternoons at the museum during the winter months.
Next up: On Thursday, Mar. 19, Carrie Cannon will discuss “For the Love of Turquoise.” This lecture explores a long tradition of distinctive cultural styles and the history of this wondrous stone.
Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs, because the lectures are held in the amphitheater and seating is limited. They are also invited to come early and see the Big Trains exhibit and watch the free ore stamp mill demonstration that begins at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88) just northeast of Apache Junction.
For more information, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
