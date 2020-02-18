This Spring, Arizona Big Train Operators (ABTO) once again will hold their Spring Open Houses on February 29 and March 1st, 7th and 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Please check our website, azbigtrains.org, for addresses and up-to-date information.
There will be nine homes, plus the Superstition Mountain Museum Railroad, 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, will be participating and showing off their G-Scale Garden Railroads for the enjoyment of “Kids of all Ages.” The home locations are in the West Valley, Mesa, Sun Lakes, Apache Junction and San Tan Valley.
There are no admission fees, but tax-deductible donations are accepted and used to maintain the railroads at Cardon Children’s Medical Center and Ryan House and also ABTO activities.
