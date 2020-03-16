Due to cancellation of the Friday, March 27, 2020, “Jeri Sager in This Broad’sWay” performance, patrons holding those tickets may use them for any of next season’s 2020-2021 Canyon Sounds concerts, except for “The Diamonds” and “The Brothers Four.” We expect a large turn-out for those concerts and can not take a chance on overbooking.
For any patrons who can not attend any of our 2020-2021 Canyon Sounds performances, refunds will be available through Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Gold Canyon Visitors Center, located at 6607 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, 85118; phone - 480-493-6731. Please bring the Jeri Sager tickets to obtain the refund.
Patrons who purchased 2019–2020 season tickets (which include the Jeri Sager concert), who plan to purchase season tickets for the 2020–2021 concert season, will be given a $25 discount on the purchase of their 2020-2021 season tickets. Please retain your current ticket as it will be your credit for the discount.
The Gold Canyon Arts Council thanks you for your patience as we are doing our best to manage this unusual situation.
