Forget about meeting at the drive in: individuals interested in seeing the student production of the musical “Grease” can come to the Performing Arts Center at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction at 7 p.m. Nov. 7th and 8th. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

The story revolves around the lives of seniors at fictional Rydell High in 1958. The play is based on the 1978 musical that became the highest–grossing musical film at that time. The soundtrack album was a smash in both the U.S. and the U.K.

“The Apache Junction High School Drama Department is pleased and proud to present, “Grease”, one of the most entertaining and energetic comedy musicals in the past 50 years,” said Paul Lanphear, head of AJHS’ drama department. “It is a production that has inner-generational appeal. We hope everyone can come out and enjoy the show and bring their friends and neighbors with them.”

For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.