  • by Glen Fullmer

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Google Earth Narrative

Glen Fullmer frequently posts hiking photos and video on Facebook, and the staff at The Apache Junction and Gold Canyon News have become fans! So, we invited him to share his virtual tours with us as a guest blogger. Happily, he accepted the invitation!

We hope you enjoy this inaugural post. Just remember, if you want to follow in his footsteps, start EARLY and bring plenty of water!

Enjoy!

Early Morning Start

Weaver's Needle Pre-Dawn

Weaver's Needle at Dawn

Morning Flora on the Half Loop

Trailhead for Bluff Springs

Morning at Weaver's Needle

Light and Shadow

Fellow Hiker on the Half Loop

The Desert Frame

Valley View

End of the Trail

Stats

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 1

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 2

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 3

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 4

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 5

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 6

Bluff Springs Half Loop - Panoramic 7

