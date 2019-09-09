If you like car shows and you love what the Arizona Humane Society does to ease the lives of dogs, cats and other domestic animals, then you’ll want to head over to the 2019 Charity Car Show Saturday, September 21 at the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet. The show runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

More than 100 vintage, classic and modified cars, trucks and motorcycles are expected to be on display in the hopes that car enthusiasts and animal lovers will stuff dollar bills into money bins set in front of each vehicle. The top five vehicles bringing in the most donations will be the show’s winners and will receive an engraved remembrance.

“Exhibitors are even encouraged to solicit votes (money) before the car show begins,” says Shirley Blahak, event organizer. “The goals of the car show are straight forward: to get together with other car aficionados, have a good time and raise as much money as possible for the Arizona Humane Society.” It’s all in good fun, because 100% of the money the vehicles raise will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society.

The Arizona Humane Society Waggin’ Wheels Mobile Adoption Vehicle will also be at the car show, full of puppies and dogs looking for a good home. Adoptions will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

In addition to voting for your favorite cars by stuffing their canisters full of money, animal lovers are also invited to donate pet food, bedding and toys for all the animals in the care of the Arizona Humane Society’s two campuses.

Each entrant will go home with a 2019 Charity Car Show dash plaque.

The show, an annual event, is sponsored by Arizona Mini Owners, a cheerful group of newer and vintage Mini Cooper owners.

Expected at the event are a large number of Mini Coopers and a number of PT Cruisers. Several vintage Triumphs and Austin Healeys will also be there, as will an authentic London taxi. Ford, Chevrolet and Chrysler lovers will be happy to see vintage, classic and modified cars and trucks on exhibit, too.

There will also be a real treat for military collectors at the show. Dr. Baron Smith is bringing in his Vietnam era helicopter (1970), a Series III OH-6A Hardbelly and a ‘Deucy’ M35 triple-axle 2 ½ ton cargo truck.

In past years, some of the show’s entries have been unusual. Children caught up with the idea of raising money for charity have even entered their Tonka trucks and midget race cars. Other unusual entries have included bicycles and motorcycle trikes.

So, if you have a vehicle you’d like to enter, big or little, no matter how many tires, you can get more information at www.mesamarket.com. There is a $10 entry fee.

Professional quilter, Shirley Blahak, has embroidered a quilted comforter called ‘A Tribute to the Road’ to be auctioned off to raise additional money for the Arizona Humane Society the day of the event. The quilted comforter features iconic show vehicles and muscle cars.

The event is free to the public (except for donations made to the Arizona Humane Society). Parking and admission are always free at the Mesa Market Place.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mesa Market Place is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signal Butte & Hwy 60. 10550 E. Baseline Rd. Mesa. 480-380-5572. www.mesamarket.com. 100% Handicap accessible.