The Eighth Annual Prickly Pear Festival, hosted by the Superior Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, August 17th, 2019, in the quaint and dynamic town of Superior, Arizona. The festival celebrates all the edible wonders of the Sonoran Desert, while showcasing the many products and health benefits of the Prickly Pear cactus. Along with the festival activities, many of the local restaurants and retail merchants will have special sales and prickly pear items for sale.

This year’s event will feature a Prickly Pear Foraging hike, which begins at 7:00 a.m. Those attending the hike should meet at the Superior Municipal Airport located on US-60. Hikers should wear long pants and sleeves, along with sturdy shoes. To pick the Prickly Pear fruit, you will need tongs and a bucket or container to hold your fruit.

Following the hike, stop by the Senior Citizens Center at 360 Main Street for a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Superior Fire Department, and be sure you top your pancakes with the sweet and tangy prickly pear syrup. The cost for breakfast is a generous donation of your choice. All proceeds benefit the Superior Fire Department.

At 9:00 a.m., let the fun begin at the Superior Town Hall, located at 199 Lobb Ave., just one block off Main Street. This restored school, now the local municipal complex, will play host to many educational speakers on the edible desert, vendors selling all things Prickly Pear, live music, food and art. The Cactus Lounge will feature Superior’s famous Prickly Pear Margarita and Prickly Pear Beer. The vendors, art show and demonstrations will run until 5:00 p.m. The Cactus Lounge will close at 6:00 p.m.

The Third Annual Prickly Pear Cook-off will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Superior Senior Center, located at 360 Main St. This year, there are two categories; entrees/appetizers and desserts. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place contestants.

For an up-to-date festival schedule, visit our website at www.superiorarizonachamber.org, or call the Chamber of Commerce at 520-689-0200.